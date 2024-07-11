Hotel-resort politics is once again back in Maharashtra with political parties taking no risks ahead of the legislative council elections slated to take place on Friday, July 12. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

12 candidates are in the fray for the biennial election for 11 Legislative Council seats.

The Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) would cast a vote, and to avoid any chance of cross-voting during the secret ballot, all the parties are keeping their flock together.

During their stay in the hotel, senior members of BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Ajit Pawar) will also be briefing their MLAs about voting.

Who are staying where? According to reports, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) has shifted its MLAs to ITC Grand Central Hotel in Lower Parel.

Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) camp MLAs are staying in Taj Lands End in Bandra.

The BJP has taken their MLAs to Taj President in Colaba.

NCP (Ajit Pawar) faction MLAs will be staying at Hotel Lalit in Andheri.

However, it is not yet known whether the MLAs of NCP (SP) will be staying in a hotel or not.

Who are the candidates in fray? Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Pankaja Munde, Amit Gorkhe, Sadabhau Khot, Yogesh Tilekar an sitting council member Parinay Phuke are among those fielded.

Pankaja Munde had contested Lok Sabha elections from BEED, however, she lost to NCP (SP) candidate Bajarang Sonawane.

Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) Former MPs Bhavana Gawli and Krupal Tumane.

NCP (Ajit Pawar) Shivajirao Garje and Rajesh Vitekar.

Congress Sitting MLC Pradnya Satav.

NCP(SP) NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) is supporting Jayant Patil of Peasants and Workers Party.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Milind Narvekar, a close aide of party chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Votes required to win A candidate will require 23 votes to win.

Two newly elected MLCs sworn in On July 8, Neelam Gorhe, deputy chairperson of the Council, administered the oath to the BJP's Niranjan Davkhare, and Jagannath Motiram Abhyankar of the Shiv Sena (UBT).

Davkhare won third term from the Konkan Graduates constituency. Abhyankar won from the Mumbai Teachers seat.

Last Friday, Maha Vikas Aghadi leader discussed the alliance's strategy at a meeting which took place in NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar's office at YB Chavan Centre in south Mumbai.



