Home >Politics >News >Covid-19: Hotels attached to hospitals in Delhi released
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addresses during a joint press conference, in New Delhi

Covid-19: Hotels attached to hospitals in Delhi released

1 min read . 12:44 PM IST Pretika Khanna

  • Delhi, which was one of the worst hit states by the covid outbreak, had attached hotels to hospitals to increase the bed count

NEW DELHI : The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Delhi government on Wednesday announced that hotels attached to hospitals to deal with the covid-19 crisis were being released.

“Some hotels were attached to hospitals to increase the number of COVID beds. In view of the improving situation and all hotel beds lying vacant for the last many days, these hotels are now being released," Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

Delhi, which was one of the worst hit states by the covid outbreak, had attached hotels to hospitals to increase the bed count. Over the last two weeks, Delhi's covid tally has dropped notably.

Delhi also has a high number of patients who are recovering under home quarantine. Of the 10,887 active cases in Delhi, 6219 patients are recovering at home.

In May and June, Delhi witnesses a surge in covid-19 cases. According to government estimates by May end, the city was expected to have 5 lakh cases by July end. Currently, Delhi has 1.32 lakh total cases of covid-19.

While attaching hotels to hospitals, the government had capped the prices. Hotels were to provide rooms, housekeeping, sanitization and disinfection facilities. Meanwhile, the attached hospitals would provide manpower including doctors and nurses based on need.

