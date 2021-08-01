Hotline established between Indian Army and China’s PLA in Sikkim and Tibet

Previously, a person familiar with the matter had said on Friday that some breakthrough could be possible between two sides on the disengagement of troops from Gogra and Hot Springs areas of eastern Ladakh during Saturday's talks at Moldo. Ties between India and China have been in tatters since India first detected Chinese intrusions into Indian territory in May. Indian and Chinese troops had got involved in a physical fight in Sikkim last year besides in Ladakh in May. In June, the two sides were involved in a violent clash that resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese personnel.