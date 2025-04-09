House Republicans Move to Block Vote on Repealing Trump Tariffs

House Republicans plan to move Wednesday to prevent Democrats from forcing them to take a public vote on President Donald Trump’s global tariffs, a person familiar said.

While the repeal resolution could be vetoed by the president anyway, a House vote would require every lawmaker to take a public stand on import taxes that are likely to drive up consumer prices.

The Republican maneuver could turn a key procedural vote on Trump’s tax and spending plan into a referendum on the president’s sweeping tariffs, which have roiled markets and triggered forecasts of a recession since they were announced last week.

The rule governing floor debate on the budget resolution includes language preventing Democrats from using Trump’s tariff emergency to force a vote until October on repealing the global tariffs the president announced last week.

Democratic Senator Ron Wyden has introduced a resolution in the Senate to repeal the tariffs, which is expected to hold a vote in the coming weeks. Ordinarily, any House member could force a vote on the repeal but the procedural maneuver would prevent them from doing so.

As a result, Democrats could only get a vote on the tariff repeal if Republican House leaders agree or through a cumbersome process requiring a majority of members to sign a petition demanding one.

A similar measure to end Trump’s Canada tariffs passed in the Senate after four Republicans joined all Democrats to vote for it. That resolution faces a similar procedural hurdle in the House and also could be vetoed by the president.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.