Housing is the sleeper issue of the 2024 campaign
SummaryHarris promises to double down on Biden policies that have made it more expensive to buy a home.
Vice President Kamala Harris cast tie-breaking votes that ensured passage of the American Rescue Plan Act, the Inflation Reduction Act and the Biden budget. In doing so she unleashed a wave of inflationary spending hitting all Americans, but none harder than potential home buyers. To prove that nothing has been learned from that experience, the Harris campaign has proposed a housing agenda of more government cash and greater command-and-control. The economic harm will far exceed any benefit.