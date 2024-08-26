Housing is the sleeper issue of the 2024 campaign

The Federal Reserve could cut interest rates or home construction could rise. Either would help Ms. Harris this fall. Yet housing markets can’t recover if the Justice Department’s radical trustbusters interfere with the recent Realtors’ settlement. In August, home buyers gained new guarantees that their interests will always be aligned with their agents’ interests, but it may take a while for home buyers to realize that new power. Yet if the Justice Department compels home buyers to pay for simply “window shopping" or bans payments in the closing contract, it would deny the workings of the market and lock out numerous new home buyers. Years would go by before new rules could restore some normalcy.