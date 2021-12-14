How a $6 Bass Pro Shops hat became a fashion trend

Growing up, Mr. Sims went to Bass Pro Shops with his father, an avid boater. The hats also make him think of resurgent fashion trends of the aughts, when celebs like Paris Hilton and Justin Timberlake helped popularize trucker hats, particularly those from Von Dutch (which itself is having a moment thanks to a sensational Hulu documentary). Mr. Sims’ two Bass Pro Shops hats satisfy his nostalgia on two fronts: personal and pop-cultural.