How a balloon opened a new flashpoint in US-China ties
The sighting over Montana set off questions in Beijing: ‘Whose balloon is this?
Americans weren’t the only ones surprised by the appearance of a Chinese balloon over Montana on Feb. 1.
The same day, a quiet démarche by Washington to Beijing over what U.S. officials believed was a spying mission sparked questions in China’s corridors of power.
Senior officials at the Foreign Ministry in Beijing raced to try to verify what the State Department had told Chinese diplomats in Washington, according to Chinese officials with knowledge of the matter, a day before the Biden administration went public about the Chinese craft.
With Secretary of State Antony Blinken about to leave for Beijing that weekend for meetings including with President Xi Jinping, the Chinese officials said, the last thing anyone in Beijing expected was an international incident jeopardizing the trip.
A pressing question, the Chinese officials said, was, “Whose balloon is this?"
The balloon’s appearance quickly turned what was supposed to be a period of improving U.S.-China relations ahead of other anticipated flashpoints into one now dominated by an extraordinary new and continuing point of friction.
The U.S. is still gathering information about the balloon, which it shot down over the Atlantic Ocean on Feb. 4. In recent days, U.S. F-22 jet fighters have shot down two separate high-altitude objects, one on Friday over Alaska, the other on Saturday over Canadian territory.
On Sunday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on ABC’s This Week that U.S. officials believe the latest objects were also balloons. While Mr. Schumer didn’t speak directly to their origin, he said China has sent spy balloons around the world.
The balloon episode surprised U.S. officials, in large part because it came at a time when the Chinese were moving to improve relations. In Beijing, as well, some officials called the incident a “black swan" event—one no one could have predicted.
U.S. officials picked up on the confusion among the Chinese when, in the evening of Feb. 1, Mr. Blinken and Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman notified Xu Xueyuan, chargé d’affaires at the Chinese Embassy, of the U.S. findings of the Chinese craft. The State Department officials told the Chinese that the Biden administration was going to make a public statement.
Ms. Xu and other embassy officials were surprised by the information given to them, according to people with knowledge of the meeting.
In the hours that followed, Chinese officials with knowledge of the matter said coordination efforts between the Foreign Ministry and other parts of the government culminated in a statement signed off on by Mr. Xi. It said the balloon was for climate research, it had drifted off course and China regretted the incident.
The Foreign Ministry released the statement Feb. 3 in the morning Washington time, almost 36 hours after Beijing was first notified of the incident.
“The Chinese side worked as fast as it could," one of the Beijing officials said.
While the Chinese statement was unusually conciliatory by Beijing’s standards, it failed to salvage Mr. Blinken’s trip, which would have been the first high-level U.S. visit to Beijing in five years.
In Washington, China’s assertion that the episode was an accident, the result of force majeure, was met with skepticism. While China has called the balloon a civilian airship used for research, the U.S. has described it as one craft in a fleet of spy balloons with links to the People’s Liberation Army. The U.S. Navy, Coast Guard and FBI are in the process of recovering and analyzing sensitive Chinese surveillance equipment from the waters off South Carolina, where the balloon was shot down.
But even American officials have acknowledged that they don’t know if Beijing initially intended for the balloon to travel south over the U.S. heartland after it ventured over Alaska, which would have been a provocative move just days before Mr. Blinken’s planned trip to China.
One possibility that U.S. officials have considered is whether winds might have pushed the balloon off its original course and south of the Canadian border.
U.S. officials are confident, however, that China directed the balloon, which U.S. officials believe took off from the country’s southern Hainan Island, to fly over the Aleutian Islands and Alaska. Even if powerful winds carried the balloon farther south than China initially anticipated, the officials said, the Chinese appeared to use the flight opportunistically to spy on sensitive U.S. military sites it went over.
“The balloon was intentional," one U.S. official said. “The route the balloon was moving was opportunistic."
American officials also said there appeared to be confusion among both the Communist Party top and within the military leadership over how to handle the episode, which set back Beijing’s effort to reset bilateral relations.
Going into a year of severe domestic challenges, Mr. Xi made it a foreign-policy priority to keep the U.S.-China relationship from deteriorating further.
China’s state media has toned down propaganda directed at the U.S. and instead stressed the need for cooperation. And having dismantled harsh Covid restrictions in place for most of the past three years, Beijing has been wooing American and other foreign investors with a back-to-business message.
In both Washington and Beijing, Mr. Blinken’s trip had been seen as a step toward resuming dialogue on trade—and reopening channels of communications crucial to defusing flare-ups such as the balloon saga.
The two sides share a desire to get such high-level exchanges going before House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s promised trip to Taiwan, which is likely to strain the relationship further.
Now, both sides are navigating heated political pressure at home while trying to avoid a rapid escalation of tensions.
Political fallout from the balloon incident is dashing expectations for a Biden-Xi summit soon. Some Chinese officials had hoped that Mr. Blinken’s planned visit could pave the way for a leaders’ summit even before an annual meeting of Asia-Pacific leaders in San Francisco in November.
The new balloon tensions likely will also be a main topic at the Munich Security Conference scheduled for Feb. 17-19. Debate over the Chinese surveillance program could hurt Mr. Xi’s effort to break China’s isolation coming out of the pandemic.
After the Chinese balloon was shot down, Beijing’s priority shifted from trying to salvage the Blinken visit to a more aggressive stance. Its responses went from that initial conciliatory statement to accusations the U.S. is hyping the incident and hurting bilateral ties.
Late last week, China rejected a U.S. offer for a phone call between the countries’ top defense officials to discuss the balloon incident. A statement by China’s Defense Ministry said Washington had set “a very bad precedent" by shooting down the Chinese airship, calling the action “irresponsible and seriously wrong."
Communication channels between the State Department and the Chinese Embassy in Washington and between the U.S. Embassy in Beijing and China’s Foreign Ministry are working, if strained, officials on both sides say.
But Chinese officials say they also took comfort in Mr. Biden’s remarks to several news programs over the past week that played down the impact from the balloon incident on the bilateral relationship, viewing the comments as a sign that the White House doesn’t want to raise tensions with Beijing.
In addition, China’s Commerce Ministry said Thursday Beijing would welcome a visit by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen after Mrs. Yellen indicated her continued desire to visit China to discuss economic issues.
“The Chinese are hoping to maintain some positive momentum of the relations," said Yun Sun, director of the China program at the Stimson Center, a Washington think tank.
Since the Feb. 1 meeting, the Chinese side has been sticking to its line—that the balloon’s flight into U.S. airspace was accidental—in meetings with the State Department or with the U.S. Embassy in Beijing.
In looking for a way out, “We’re not there yet," said one U.S. official.