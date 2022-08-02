How Al Qaeda’s Zawahri, transnational terrorist, met his end

The Hellfire missile strike from a drone, conducted Sunday as the terror leader stood at the balcony of a Kabul safe house where he and his wife and daughter moved earlier this year, didn’t kill anyone else, senior Biden administration officials said Monday. The Taliban was aware that he was in Kabul, the officials said, as was the U.S. starting in April, when officials began watching the house from which he never left. Instead, throughout his time in Kabul, Zawahiri continued recording video messages to the thousands of al Qaeda supporters and may have recorded videos that would be released after his death, according to senior administration officials.

