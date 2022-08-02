Home / Politics / News / How Al Qaeda’s Zawahri, transnational terrorist, met his end
How Al Qaeda’s Zawahri, transnational terrorist, met his end
9 min read.11:37 PM ISTJared Malsin, The Wall Street Journal
The Hellfire missile strike from a drone on a Kabul safe house killed Al Qaeda leader Zawahiri
Ayman al Zawahiri was a founding member of Al Qaeda and a key strategist behind a decades-long campaign of terror and the deadliest strike on US soil on 11 Sept 2001
Al Qaeda leader Ayman al Zawahiri, a founding member of the jihadist movement and a key strategist behind a decadeslong campaign of terror and the deadliest strike on U.S. soil on Sept. 11, 2001, died in a U.S. drone strike in Kabul on July 31, the White House said.
The Hellfire missile strike from a drone, conducted Sunday as the terror leader stood at the balcony of a Kabul safe house where he and his wife and daughter moved earlier this year, didn’t kill anyone else, senior Biden administration officials said Monday. The Taliban was aware that he was in Kabul, the officials said, as was the U.S. starting in April, when officials began watching the house from which he never left. Instead, throughout his time in Kabul, Zawahiri continued recording video messages to the thousands of al Qaeda supporters and may have recorded videos that would be released after his death, according to senior administration officials.
“For decades he was the mastermind behind the attacks against Americans," including the bombing of the USS Cole in 2000, which killed 17 American sailors, the 1998 bombings against U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania, President Biden said Monday night during an address announcing Zawahiri’s death. Mr. Biden said he gave the approval for the strike a week ago after officials told him the conditions were optimal, with minimal risk of harming civilians.
“No matter how long it takes, no matter where you hide, if you are a threat to our people, the United States will find you and take you out, “ Mr. Biden said.
Zawahiri was 71 years old.
Al Qaeda
From his days as a young medical student who organized underground Islamist cells in Cairo to his years as Osama bin Laden’s top lieutenant in al Qaeda, Zawahiri was a seminal figure of modern jihad as it transformed from a movement seeking to topple authoritarian regimes in the Middle East to waging war on the West.
The shift from local to transnational militancy had cataclysmic results. Zawahiri helped steer the jihadist movement toward a confrontation with the U.S. that he hoped would draw America into costly wars in the Middle East. That strategy led to the 9/11 attacks, which claimed nearly 3,000 lives, and helped prompt the American-led invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq in response, which resulted in the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people.
Zawahiri was the most important of bin Laden’s advisers as they oversaw the hijackings. He was also instrumental in shaping how the terror group used the attacks in New York, the Pentagon and in Pennsylvania as part of his propaganda to recruit new members.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation offered a reward of up to $25 million for information leading to his capture after he was indicted in connection with the bombings of the U.S. embassies in Tanzania and Kenya in 1998 which killed 224 people and injured more than 4,500.
After taking over the organization when American special forces killed bin Laden in 2011, Zawahiri presided over a troubled period in al Qaeda’s history. Under his helm, al Qaeda failed to carry out spectacular attacks and was eclipsed within the jihadist world by Islamic State, which set up its own territorial caliphate and whose rein of violence was even deadlier and more brutal than al Qaeda’s.
“Zawahiri led from behind, while bin Laden led from the front," said Fawaz Gerges, a professor of international relations at the London School of Economics and the author of several books on al Qaeda and jihadism. “Zawahiri was the brain behind al Qaeda. He was the nerve center."
Who is next?
There was no immediate announcement by al Qaeda of a successor although the terror group is believed to have made plans for Zawahiri’s death. A July 2022 U.N. report said there are two likely successors to the former al Qeada leader. Saif al Adel, a former Egyptian military officer, is a veteran of the jihadists’ battle against Soviet troops in Afghanistan and was involved in the 1998 embassy bombings. He also was a confidant of Zawahiri and has long been considered the next likely leader.
More recently, Abdul al Rahman al Maghrebi, Zawahiri’s son-in-law and the recent leader of al Qaeda in Afghanistan and Pakistan, also has emerged as the next possible al Qaeda leader.
American-led military and intelligence operations have hollowed out the group’s leadership. Al Qaeda’s second in command—who went by the nomme de guerre Abu Mohammed Al Masri—was killed in Iran in August 2020 by Israeli agents acting at the behest of the U.S., the New York Times has reported. Hamza bin Laden, another top leader and the son of the group’s founder, was killed by U.S. forces near the border between Afghanistan and Pakistan in 2019.
Although the ranks of its leaders have thinned, al Qaeda persists as a dangerous and decentralized network. Zawahiri leaves behind a terror group that has in many ways returned to its local roots, embedding thousands of fighters in domestic conflicts in Syria, Yemen, Somalia and elsewhere as a means of sustaining the movement and building popular support.
“They were able to adapt very well," said Ali Soufan, a terrorism expert and former FBI agent who tracked al Qaeda before and after 9/11. “They are very agile and moving and evolving."
Zawahiri was born in Cairo on June 19, 1951, into a notable family of religious scholars, diplomats, doctors and politicians but raised in a hardscrabble neighborhood during the rule of President Gamal Abdel-Nasser, the revolutionary former military officer who sought to transform Egypt into a socialist republic.
Targeting the US
Zawahiri was shaped at a young age by Nasser’s crackdown on the Islamist movement, including the execution of Sayyid Qutb, a leading and radical member of the Muslim Brotherhood in 1966. A devout young man whose family had long engaged in opposition politics in Egypt, Zawahiri was a supporter of Qutb, and shared his puratanical desire for a society guided by religion.
At the age of 15, Zawahiri formed his first underground cell aimed at overthrowing the Egyptian government and establishing a religious state. He would pursue that goal for much of his life.
Zawahiri continued to organize in the Islamist underground as a medical student and after he graduated and became a surgeon. After three years of mandatory military service, he opened a clinic and practiced medicine by day while working in secret to form the network that would become Egyptian Islamic Jihad.
After Islamist militants assassinated former President Anwar Sadat in 1981, Zawahiri was arrested in a dragnet. Convicted on weapons charges, he spent three years in prison where he was tortured, hardening his resolve to overthrow the regime and seek revenge.
During years in exile in Pakistan, Afghanistan, Sudan and elsewhere, Zawahiri waged war on the Egyptian government. He organized the attempted assassination of President Hosni Mubarak when the Egyptian leader was visiting Ethiopia in 1995. The assailants opened fire on Mr. Mubarak’s motorcade, killing two bodyguards, but the president escaped alive.
The same year, his Egyptian Islamic Jihad organization bombed the Egyptian Embassy in Islamabad, killing 16 people, not including the two attackers, in a suicide bombing that would foreshadow al Qaeda’s deadly signature tactic.
After encountering bin Laden in Pakistan and Afghanistan during the war on invading Soviet troops in the 1980s, Zawahiri gradually shifted his focus to global jihad. Meeting at a hospital where he worked in Peshawar, in Pakistan, Zawahiri would become the leader of a group of Egyptians who would later form the core of al Qaeda. Still a practicing surgeon, Zawahiri tended to bin Laden’s shaky health on the front lines of battles in Afghanistan and offered his men as security.
Zawahiri viewed attacking the U.S. as a way to capture the imaginations of potential followers in the Muslim world and strike an ally of the Arab regimes that he loathed. His men built bombs for the attacks on the U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania in 1998. He cited as justifications for his violence against Americans the war on Iraq and killings of Iraqis in 1991 as well as the presence of American troops in Saudi Arabia, which he viewed as an occupying force in one of Islam’s holiest locations.
“The ruling to kill the Americans and their allies—civilians and military—is an individual duty for every Muslim who can do it in any country in which it is possible to do it," he wrote in a worldwide call for jihad in 1998.
A moderate shift
In the years following the 9/11 attacks, Zawahiri paradoxically became the face of a moderate wing of the jihadist movement, in conflict with a new and more radical branch that emerged during the war in Iraq following the U.S. invasion in 2003.
When the leader of al Qaeda’s branch in Iraq, Abu Musab Zarqawi, launched a campaign of attacks on Shiite Muslims and other Iraqi civilians, Zawahiri expressed worry that the indiscriminate violence in Iraq would cost al Qaeda support in the broader Arab and Muslim world.
“In the absence of this popular support, the Islamic mujahid [holy warrior] movement would be crushed in the shadows," he wrote to his subordinate in 2005.
This newer, more radical brand of jihad espoused by Islamic State shifted the center of gravity within the world of jihadism away from al Qaeda. Zarqawi’s nihilistic violence spawned Islamic State, which overran swaths of Iraq and Syria in 2014 and launched attacks around the world. Islamic State outstripped al Qaeda in competition for recruits, funding and spectacular attacks.
After taking over as al Qaeda’s top leader in 2011, Zawahiri struggled to maintain his group’s relevance. Wary of Islamic State’s strategy of seizing territory and building a proto-state, Zawahiri directed al Qaeda to adopt a more decentralized model, setting up branches that embedded the jihadists in Syria, Yemen, West Africa, Somalia and elsewhere.
This flexibility allowed al Qaeda to persist and survive, and many terrorism experts believe the group still poses a potent threat. Experts believe the affiliate branches still have tens of thousands of members around the world. But over time, al Qaeda’s brand faded. Al Qaeda’s main branch in Syria, Jabhat Al Nusra, severed ties with the central organization in 2016 following disagreements with Zawahiri.