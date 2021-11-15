Why India is in a hurry to fix logistics bottlenecks

Launched in 2018, the commerce ministry’s survey-based LEADS report ranks states and Union territories (UTs) on the efficiency of their logistics ecosystem, and aims to induce stakeholders to make necessary improvements. Gujarat, Haryana, and Punjab were the top performers in LEADS 2021, while Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, and Assam ranked at the bottom. Within UTs, Delhi secured the first position. Relative to the rankings in LEADS 2019, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jharkhand have emerged as the top improvers. An efficient supply chain and logistics network are critical to improving competitiveness in all sectors.