- Mamata Banerjee offered TMC worker a reward of ₹10,000 if he performed 1,000 Kapalabhati on stage.
A hilarious conversation between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party worker has gone viral on the internet, in which the CM is seen giving health tips to the overweight municipality chairperson.
During an administrative review meeting, the Trinamool Congress chief asked the chairman of Jhalda municipality why his belly is bulging out so much. Expressing concern regarding the overweight problem, she added, "The way your belly is growing, you could collapse any day. Do you not exercise?"
A bashful Suresh Kumar Agarwal said he is fine and without illness. "I don't have sugar problems neither do I have blood pressure issues".
But Mamata told him that there could be some liver problem otherwise "How can you have such a giant Madhya Pradesh," she quipped.
The municipal leader asserted that he does not take any medicines and performs one and a half hours of workout regularly. The worker claimed that he does 1,000 Kapalabhati (A breathing exercise) per day.
The West Bengal CM said, "Not possible, if you do 1,000 Kapalabhati every day, you will not have such a big belly".
"I will give ₹10,000 if you van do pranayama thousand times," the chief minister said evoking peas of laughter for the audience.
Later Agarwal admitted that he has an unusual habit of eating "pakoras" every morning. Banerjee, who wore an amused expression, then advised the TMC leader to stop eating pakoras.
The 62-year-old Agarwal said that he will "definitely try" to follow her advice. Agarwal said that CM Banerjee is a fitness enthusiast. She is often captured on camera going for brisk morning walks whenever she is on administrative tours to the districts. She is known to walk several miles every day on her treadmill and is seen covering many kilometres on foot during election campaigns. Banerjee also wears a digital wristwatch to track her step counts and monitor her heart rate.