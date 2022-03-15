How China covid spike will affect the supply chain

China is facing the worst outbreak of covid-19 infections since the beginning of the pandemic. As of 14 March, the country reported 3,602 new cases. Most of them were reported from the northern province of Jilin and from the port city of Shenzhen. The original strain of SARS-CoV-2 emerged in December 2019 but China managed to control its spread over the last two years. Measures included stringent lockdowns, 21-day quarantine for those entering the country, and mass testing and vaccination for citizens. This strategy helped China keep strains such as Beta and Delta suppressed, until Omicron appeared.