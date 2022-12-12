How Covid showed us the secrets to having better relationships

As you can imagine, I am often asked the question, “What is the secret to a long, happy relationship?" I was at a dinner recently with some colleagues, all with different backgrounds and all very successful in their professional lives. Curiously, though, every one of them also happened to have successful and enduring, multidecade relationships. Naturally, I coaxed them to share their stories. As a student of relationships for the better part of a decade and a half, I often seek to have people open up about their secrets in this area. Turns out, the prevailing wisdom about shared interests, open communication, respect and trust are all true. But over the years, I have also learned a few not-so-conventional tips.