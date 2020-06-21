"Why is PM refuting the statement of Raksha Mantri on 'Chinese presence in large numbers' and EAM's statement that we seek to restore 'status quo ante'? Didn't the Army Chief clearly state that 'disengagement'is underway? If 'no one has intruded into our territory' and 'no one is occupying our territory', what was being erected by China or what status quo ante or disengagement were we seeking?