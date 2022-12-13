How did the housing market get so unaffordable for so many?5 min read . Updated: 13 Dec 2022, 06:08 PM IST
Recent volatility in home prices and rents has been a long time coming. Fixing it will require abandoning outdated policy frameworks
For years, housing affordability was largely an issue that plagued the working class in urban areas. But in recent years, the problem has spread well beyond the working class and is now firmly entrenched in the middle class.