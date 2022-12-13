How did the housing market get so unaffordable for so many?

There were foreclosures and forced sales, and from 2006 through 2010 construction workers were laid off in droves. In fact, from peak to trough, the number of people working in residential construction was nearly halved, and it took all of the 2010s for the housing industry to recover to precrash levels of investment and employment. As a result, not enough homes were built during that decade, even as tons of jobs were created in coastal economic hubs such as New York, San Francisco and Seattle. Considering that California added more than 2½ jobs for each home it built over the decade, the state’s well-known housing crisis should come as no surprise.