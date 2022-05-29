How do schools spot possible shooters before tragedy strikes? This tech can help

According to a Federal Bureau of Investigation report on shooters’ behavior leading up to attacks, active shooters displayed four to five behaviors that concerned those around them, such as changes in mental health, difficult interpersonal interactions and discussions of violence. Shooters also experienced multiple problems in the year before an attack, ranging from disciplinary action at school to abuse at home. Mental-health struggles such as depression, anxiety or paranoia were prevalent among these shooters. However, a formal diagnosis before an attack was made in only about 25% of the cases the FBI studied.