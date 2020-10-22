How electoral math fails welfare schemes

Every now and then, a new scheme is announced by the central or state governments. But why do many of these programmes fail on the ground? A recent paper shows this is because the officials responsible for implementing them lack the resources to do their job properly. Many lack support from ruling politicians, who see little electoral upside in getting things done if they cannot take credit for it.

US-based academics Aditya Dasgupta and Devesh Kapur surveyed over 400 Block Development Officers (BDOs) at the frontlines of India’s development schemes. They recorded the time the BDOs took for various activities and the resources they had on hand, such as computers, vehicles, and staff. This was linked to the BDOs’ performance on the implementation of the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) in 2016-17.

The research finds BDOs with more resources devoted more time to big-picture tasks such as planning and budgeting, and less on handling citizen complaints. They subsequently perform better, securing higher wages and more days of employment for NREGA workers.

Why some blocks get more resources than others is partly down to the local legislator being from the same party that rules the state. BDOs then get resources from the rural development department of the state government.

Also, if the local legislator is from the same party, it is easier for voters to associate an on-ground achievement with the party as a whole. So the ruling party tends to approve funds for local resources. But if the legislator is from another party, there is a danger they will ‘hijack’ credit and take away voters, so the ruling party invests less there, the paper finds.

This pattern of ruling parties investing in local government only when they benefit electorally from it comes at the cost of development programmes on the ground, the authors conclude.

