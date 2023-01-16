How Europe escaped a looming energy crisis

The reduction in demand has provided a security buffer for Europe’s gas supplies, which have shifted away from Russia since the invasion of Ukraine to other producers, mainly the U.S. and Norway. The biggest source of new supply has been imported liquefied natural gas, principally from the U.S.; the continent is racing to build new LNG terminals, with the most recent opening Friday in Lubmin on Germany’s north coast. Europe’s gas storage is around 82% full, well above normal levels of around 65% at this point in winter.