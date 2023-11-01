Congress leader Karti P Chidambaram on Wednesday slammed the Centre and questioned how Apple's messages to opposition leaders are an ‘algorithmic malfunction’ when it affects only opposition members.

Speaking to The Hindustan Times, Karti P Chidambaram said, “I’m writing to the Parliamentary Committee Chairperson Prataprao Jadhav to call all the affected parties and the company [Apple] representatives." He added, “This is a very important issue. How can they (the government) claim that it is an ‘algorithmic malfunction’ when it affects only Opposition members?" Karti P. Chidambaram told HT. Also Read: Also Read: Parliamentary Committee may summon Apple over iPhone threat alerts: Report Earlier, on Wednesday, Congress leader P. Chidambaram stated that there is no denying the fact that numerous Opposition leaders received alerts from Apple regarding state-sponsored attempts.

“It is undeniable that hundreds of Opposition leaders got an alert from Apple of a state-sponsored attempt to compromise their phones. Why only Opposition leaders? Who will be interested in compromising the phones of Opposition leaders? After the Pegasus mystery (not resolved until this date), the finger of suspicion points to a government agency. At the moment it is only a suspicion," tweeted the Congress leader.

As reported by ANI, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha termed this issue as 'serious' and said that the Supreme Court should take cognizance of Apple's messages to opposition leaders.

Also Read: Mahua Moitra, Shashi Tharoor and other opposition leaders get emails about potential bid to compromise their iPhones

Manoj Jha said, “This is a serious issue. The Minister's statement on behalf of the government was a very feeble and weak argument. Why did only opposition members get this threat? This makes it a serious matter. The Supreme Court, too, should take cognizance."

On Tuesday, a number of political leaders in Opposition also confirmed that they had received alerts from Apple. Notable figures such as Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, the party's General Secretary organization KC Venugopal, Pawan Khera from the Congress, Shashi Tharoor, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra, and AAP MP Raghav Chaddha, among others, reported receiving alert messages from Apple.

Also Read: Apple's Alert System: How it detects ‘state-sponsored’ attacks on iPhones

"State-sponsored attackers are very well-funded and sophisticated, and their attacks evolve over time. Detecting such attacks relies on threat intelligence signals that are often imperfect and incomplete. It's possible that some Apple threat notifications may be false alarms, or that some attacks are not detected," Apple said in a statement.

Also Read: Opposition leaders lash out at BJP on Apple's 'state-sponsored attack' notification: ‘Your fear makes me pity you’

Following a significant controversy that arose between the ruling party and opposition leaders regarding the alleged phone hacking, Apple officially stated that they do not attribute the threat notifications to any particular state-sponsored attacker.

Also Read: 'May be false alarm': Apple says on Opposition leaders getting ‘state-sponsored attack' notification

The tech company additionally mentioned that they cannot disclose details regarding the specific reasons for issuing threat notifications. Revealing such information might enable state-sponsored attackers to adjust their tactics to avoid detection in the future.

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!