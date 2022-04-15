How high is inflation and what causes it? What to know

The CPI is up 8.5% from a year ago, according to the Labor Department’s report for February. With food and energy removed from the picture—prices in those categories can be volatile—CPI is up at a slightly lower rate of 6.5%. The readings, however, show that price increases are widespread and well above policy makers’ targets for annual inflation, which hover around 2% on average. The Ukraine crisis has boosted oil prices, with U.S. gasoline costs hitting a record in early March, adding to already high inflation.