How I am reducing the stress of returning to business travel
Social anxiety. Covid worries. Family separation. I’m learning that there are ways to make it all a little bit easier
As I loaded my laptop, iPad and toiletries back into my carry-on bag after passing through airport security, the fellow packing up next to me commented on one of my gadgets. Before I knew it, we were deep in conversation about our respective experiences in the tech world. After two years without business travel, I was ravenous for the excitement of establishing a new professional connection.