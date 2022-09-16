How I am reducing the stress of returning to business travel

Talk through Covid concerns. Since Covid risks affect my travel planning and event participation, it’s a lot easier to talk this through with colleagues or clients in advance. After being surprised when my first in-person audience was almost entirely mask-free, I now let my hosts know that I keep my mask on when I’m mixing with a crowd, and take it off only when I reach the podium. I’ve found it a lot more comfortable to keep my mask on before and after I give a talk if I explain to audiences that I have to be extra-cautious about Covid as the parent of a kid with a disability. Being explicit makes it less awkward to be the only masked person in a room.