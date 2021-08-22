How  increase in govt  capex  will  aid economic growth

The budget estimate for capital expenditure in FY21 was at ₹4.12 trillion. The same for FY22 stands at ₹5.54 trillion, one of the highest allocations in over a decade. The past few years have seen a decline in the budget allocation for capital expenditure—in FY05, it was 19.3% against 18.02% in FY08, 12.11% in FY10, 12.15% in FY20, 13.55% in FY21, and 15.91% in FY22.

