How India, and its states, are faring on climate action

However, it is the less-industrialized states like Bihar and Odisha that bear the brunt of the adverse effects due to climate change such as flooding and cyclones. The way forward would be to have a ‘carbon pricing’, effectively penalizing large fossil fuel consumers. While India does not have an explicit carbon price, excise duties serve as an implicit form of carbon pricing. Carbon pricing would account for negative externalities from fossil fuel consumption and enable the redistribution of resources to strengthen adaptation options in states most vulnerable to climate change.