How INDIA bloc's power dynamics is likely to shift after Congress's loss in Assembly Election 2023. Explained
The Congress is facing criticism from opposition parties within the INDIA alliance after its disappointing performance in the Assembly poll results.
With the Assembly poll results 2023 in three states - Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh - being a disappointment for the Congress, some rumblings have begun among the constituents of the INDIA opposition bloc ahead of their meeting on December 6, with many leaders alleging that the grand old party ignored others, but was unable to win elections on its own.