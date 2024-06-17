How is Lok Sabha Speaker elected? Why is the post crucial for PM Modi 3.0? Explained in 5 points
Even as speculation over who will be the next Speaker continues, the Opposition INDIA bloc has emphasised that the crucial post in the Lok Sabha should be allocated to BJP-led NDA partners – the Janata Dal (United) and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).
The Lok Sabha is scheduled to elect its new Speaker on June 26. The newly-elected 18th Lok Sabha will meet for its inaugural session from June 24 to July 3.