How Joe Biden should handle White House infighting

President Jimmy Carter’s White House was plagued by a bad decision-making process from the start. Mr. Carter initially refused to have a chief of staff, leading to chronic turbulence. On the first day of the administration, White House counsel Robert Lipshutz tried to assert himself by saying, “I guess because I’m the oldest one here. I’ll call this meeting to order." It didn’t work. Mr. Carter’s chief strategist, Hamilton Jordan, was asked how to proceed and said enigmatically, “We’ll have a meeting when there’s something to meet about." Another aide, Mark Siegel, witnessed this and wondered, “My God, what would the KGB think if they could see us now?" Carter speechwriter James Fallows later wrote that “a year was wasted as we blindly groped for answers and did for ourselves what a staff coordinator could have done."