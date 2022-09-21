How many nuclear weapons does Russia have?

In response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Feb. 27 said the country was planning to buy Lockheed Martin Corp. F-35 combat jets as he pledged to increase military spending. Germany, which doesn’t have its own nuclear weapons, is part of NATO’s nuclear sharing agreement. Buying F-35s that are also designed for a nuclear role would sustain Germany’s ability to drop U.S.-owned nuclear bombs. The German government on March 14 said it was moving forward with the acquisition of 35 of the radar-evading jets, with the goal of phasing out the Tornado planes now used in the nuclear role by 2030. The F-35s would be stationed at the same Buechel air base, the Luftwaffe said. Lockheed said in June, it would start providing the bombers from 2026.