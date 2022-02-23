How much could sanctions hurt Russia’s economy?

The EU is reliant on Russia for more than a third of its natural gas imports. As of January, the U.S. and Europe weren’t weighing sanctions against Russian exports of oil and natural gas directly, given the concern that doing so could increase already high energy costs in Europe. However, in response to this week’s incursion, Germany announced on Tuesday that it was halting plans to open the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which would have increased Russian gas shipments to Germany.