How Nikki Haley went from tea-party favorite to governor to Trump 2024 challenge

Ms. Haley praised the former president in an interview with the Journal in the fall of 2021 and said he had left a “strong legacy" from his administration. “He has the ability to get strong people elected, and he has the ability to move the ball, and I hope that he continues to do that," she said. “We need him in the Republican Party. I don’t want us to go back to the days before Trump."

