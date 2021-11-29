How Omicron variant rattled the world in one week

Back in South Africa, officials noticed the speed at which infections in Gauteng province were rising. On Nov. 11, the date of the first known Omicron case in South Africa, 120 new infections were detected in Gauteng. Infections were at their lowest since the start of the pandemic. By Sunday, daily new cases in the province had spiked to 2,308. A type of polymerase-chain-reaction, or PCR, test used on those cases showed the same anomaly for nearly all of them: The signal for the S-gene present in the prevalent Delta variant was missing.