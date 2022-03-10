How poll results impact India’s prez  elections

Not all MLAs have an equal say in the electoral college. While the value of every member of Parliament’s (MP’s) vote is equal at 708, that of the MLAs varies by state and is based on the average population each MLA represents in their state. Uttar Pradesh (UP) has as many as 403 MLAs, but by other states’ standards, that is too few for its population size. So, an average MLA in the state represents a massive population. This gives MLAs of the state the highest vote value in the country. The state made up 81% of the vote value among the five states that went to polls this year.