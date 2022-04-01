How Russia’s central bank engineered the ruble’s rebound

It is harder to take such insights from the ruble. Hundreds of companies have announced a withdrawal from Russia, meaning imports are likely to contract. At the same time, Russia is continuing to sell its oil, meaning exports and money gained from those will more than make up for the money necessary for imports. Oil prices above $100 a barrel are also adding a boost to revenue, even as Moscow’s inventories trade at a discount. The imbalance could strengthen the ruble, though it doesn’t make Russia’s economy any stronger.