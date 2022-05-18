How Russian businesses are skirting sanctions

The company, which works with more than 2,000 clients in Russia, has seen imports fall 50% to 70% depending on their origin. Sanctioned goods aren’t getting in, but deliveries for other products such as clothing and appliances are slowly ramping up because the ruble has stabilized and logistics companies are finding workarounds, he said. Russian companies that rely on sanctioned parts are also starting to place new orders after switching to suppliers in countries that remain friendly to Russia, Mr. Markin said.