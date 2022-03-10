How the big elections of 2022 unfolded

There are big numbers, and there are smaller strands. Some of the smaller strands from these elections show a high rate of retention of seats by the BJP, not enough close contests to make a difference to the overall result, and more women in legislative assemblies

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

There are big numbers, and there are smaller strands. Some of the smaller strands from these elections show a high rate of retention of seats by the BJP, not enough close contests to make a difference to the overall result, and more women in legislative assemblies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

There are big numbers, and there are smaller strands. Some of the smaller strands from these elections show a high rate of retention of seats by the BJP, not enough close contests to make a difference to the overall result, and more women in legislative assemblies.

View Full Image The results Click on the image to enlarge {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

View Full Image The results Click on the image to enlarge Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

View Full Image The margins, UP breakup and the turnover Click on the image to enlarge

The key candidates

Three of the five sitting chief ministers won their electoral battles, with Manipur's N. Biren Singh and UP's Adityanath garnering more than 60% vote. In Punjab, Charanjit Singh Channi's decision to contest two seats didn't pay: he lost both. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

View Full Image The key candidates Click on the image to enlarge

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}