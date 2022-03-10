How the big elections of 2022 unfolded

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
There are big numbers, and there are smaller strands. Some of the smaller strands from these elections show a high rate of retention of seats by the BJP, not enough close contests to make a difference to the overall result, and more women in legislative assemblies
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
There are big numbers, and there are smaller strands. Some of the smaller strands from these elections show a high rate of retention of seats by the BJP, not enough close contests to make a difference to the overall result, and more women in legislative assemblies.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
There are big numbers, and there are smaller strands. Some of the smaller strands from these elections show a high rate of retention of seats by the BJP, not enough close contests to make a difference to the overall result, and more women in legislative assemblies.
Three of the five sitting chief ministers won their electoral battles, with Manipur's N. Biren Singh and UP's Adityanath garnering more than 60% vote. In Punjab, Charanjit Singh Channi's decision to contest two seats didn't pay: he lost both.