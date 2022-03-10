Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Politics / News /  How the big elections of 2022 unfolded

How the big elections of 2022 unfolded

1 min read . 11:39 PM IST howindialives.com

There are big numbers, and there are smaller strands. Some of the smaller strands from these elections show a high rate of retention of seats by the BJP, not enough close contests to make a difference to the overall result, and more women in legislative assemblies

There are big numbers, and there are smaller strands. Some of the smaller strands from these elections show a high rate of retention of seats by the BJP, not enough close contests to make a difference to the overall result, and more women in legislative assemblies.

The results
The results
The margins, UP breakup and the turnover
The key candidates

Three of the five sitting chief ministers won their electoral battles, with Manipur's N. Biren Singh and UP's Adityanath garnering more than 60% vote. In Punjab, Charanjit Singh Channi's decision to contest two seats didn't pay: he lost both.

The key candidates
