HAMBANTOTA (SRI LANKA) : By his last days in power, Gotabaya Rajapaksa had been sequestered in his presidential palace for weeks, say those close to him. Cloistered with a small coterie of military advisers on July 9, the president was escorted to a nearby naval base and put on a warship for his protection, barely leaving his cabin for two days as tens of thousands of protesters occupied his residence clamoring for his resignation.