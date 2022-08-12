How the Rajapaksa political clan led Sri Lanka to catastrophe

There was internal disagreement over which brother to put forward in 2019 following newly introduced term limits that made it impossible for Mahinda to run again. Around that time, a series of Islamist bomb attacks on churches and luxury hotels in the capital Colombo swung momentum behind Gotabaya Rajapaksa. The former soldier projected himself as the leader who could keep the country’s painfully secured peace, a former presidential adviser said. The family rallied behind Mr. Rajapaksa, who gave up his U.S. citizenship to secure the top office and promised in his election manifesto to be guided by the more experienced family patriarch, Mahinda.