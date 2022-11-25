How the US became turkey nation5 min read . Updated: 25 Nov 2022, 12:12 AM IST
From the Pilgrims to TV dinners, turkey has been a part of the American diet on Thanksgiving and beyond
If you want to understand the sheer extent of the American relationship with turkey, consider the TV dinner. In 1952, Swanson was the largest turkey grower in the world and had a lot of unsold turkeys left over after Thanksgiving and Christmas. To deal with some of the unwanted poultry, the company created the first turkey TV dinners, including cornbread stuffing and a sweet potato. Some doubted whether Americans would want to eat a roast turkey dinner all year round, but by the end of their first year on the market, 10 million of these new frozen dinners had been sold.