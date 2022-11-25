How the US became turkey nation

Few dishes create as much cooking anxiety as a roast turkey. Since 1981, the turkey talk-line run by Butterball has been answering queries about how to prepare the bird. The lines are staffed by people trained to answer intricate questions on the virtues of spatchcocking, how to get the legs cooked through without drying out the white meat, and whether it is worth brining the turkey before you roast it. But apparently the most popular question by a long way is simply: How do I defrost it? Sadly, if you are calling to ask on Thursday morning you are too late, because the answer is to put it in the fridge for three or four days.