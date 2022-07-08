How to adapt your workouts to hotter weather this summer

Our bodies get more efficient as they adapt to heat, scientists say. Core temperature and heart rate decrease. We are better able to retain essential minerals like sodium and chloride, calcium and potassium that we lose through sweat. The changes have the effect of lowering the intensity of the exercise and the stress on our systems, says Robert Huggins, president of research and athlete performance and safety at the Korey Stringer Institute, which is focused on heat-illness prevention.

