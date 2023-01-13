How to block scam calls, the top source of fraud against older adults

When a call comes from a number that is not in the recipient’s contacts list, the bot answers and asks the caller’s name and reason for calling. The software uses that information, along with the caller’s phone number, to determine whether it’s legitimate. If the AI decides the call is fraudulent, the software blocks the call and notifies the recipient and provides a transcript. If the AI can’t determine the legitimacy, the recipient receives a notification, and can then choose whether to accept the call or send it to the Aura app’s spam folder.

