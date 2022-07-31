How to deal with product shortages: Build your own supply chain

If you live in a small space with a small refrigerator and freezer, your ability to manage supply-chain disruptions will be relatively limited, just because you don’t have the space to store an extra week or two of supplies. By adding additional cupboards to our dining room and buying an extra freezer, we’ve dramatically expanded our storage capacity, which makes it possible for us to weather the ups and downs in the supply of our core staples. Still, sometimes supply and storage space get out of whack. When Amazon stopped shipping my preferred brand of protein chips, I ordered big shipments from two different suppliers, and stocked up when I found the chips in a local store. Then Amazon sent six weeks of missing chips in a single shipment, and suddenly every cupboard and surface of our house was piled high with chips. Do you know how long it takes to eat through 70 bags of chips? Not nearly as long as it should have!

