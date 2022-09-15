How to fix a drowning city

Belling the cat

Meanwhile, municipal body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has listed encroachments by various IT parks and developer projects in the city’s Mahadevapura zone. It says an estimated 696 encroachments have blocked the rajakaluves, a crucial link between the lakes. On the list are Bagmane Tech Park, Rainbow Drive Layout, Wipro (campus), RMZ Ecospace, Epsilon, projects by Divyasree, Gopalan, Adarsh Developers, Prestige Group, Salarpuria Sattva, Columbia Asia Hospital and New Horizon College. BBMP claims notices are being issued, and encroachment removal is under way. But the question is: does it have the will to bell the big cats? The answer may have to wait until next monsoon. For now, floods, traffic or garbage may not be the IT City’s only worries. There’s also a Hyderabad or a Pune or a Noida waiting to step in, if it fumbles again.