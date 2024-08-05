How to respond to the riots on Britain’s streets
Summary
- The violence demands robust policing, but it also requires cool heads
It is hard to think of a worse way to remember the three little girls murdered in Southport on July 29th. Ever since that tragedy, indefensible anti-immigration protests have flared across England. Mosques and police officers have been attacked. In Rotherham criminals tried to set fire to a hotel they thought was housing asylum-seekers. Town centres up and down the country have been marred by street battles.