How to respond to the riots on Britain’s streets

Many of the wild claims that fire up anti-immigrant protesters are simply untrue. One belief is that senior officers practise “two-tier policing" in which white people are treated less fairly than ethnic minorities. But that is nonsense. In the year ending in March 2023, the police carried out 24.5 stop-and-searches for every 1,000 black people and 5.9 for every 1,000 white people. The story that participants in a separate riot in Leeds in July escaped justice because they were Roma is also wrong; so far there have been at least 27 arrests. Perhaps some people are genuinely gulled by these falsehoods, perhaps they spread them knowing well that they are false. Either way, the truth often seems to count for less than lies that confirm people’s prejudices.