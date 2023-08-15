Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in his Independence Day speech on Tuesday asked who is benefitting from the clashes in Manipur or Haryana and how India will become Vishwaguru if such conflicts continue.

"Manipur is burning. A brother has taken up arms against another brother. In Haryana too, we saw two communities fighting. Who is benefitting from all these? How will India become Vishwaguru if? We are saying every day that India will become Vishwaguru," Kejriwal said.

In his Independence Day address, Prime Minister Modi emphasized the importance of unity by referring to the citizens as 'parivaarjan' or members of a family. He assured that peace is gradually being restored in Manipur and assured the people that the entire nation stands in support of Manipur's progress.

"Suppose a family where after the father's death, his four wards are fighting for the father's money. Can this family progress? No, they will even deplete what their father earned. If we want to become Vishwaguru, then 140 crore people of the country should remain like a family," Kejriwal said.

PM Modi's 2023 Independence Day speech carried a strong undertone of campaigning for the upcoming 2024 elections. He announced his intention to once again hoist the National Flag on August 15, 2024, from the Red Fort. Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who had faced criticism for not attending the Red Fort event, commented that PM Modi's statement for 2024 reflects his sense of superiority and arrogance.

"In his Independence Day speech too, he is commenting on the opposition. This is not right," Kharge said.

"He will hoist the National Flag at his residence in 2024," Kharge added.

Lalu Prasad Yadav, the leader of RJD, expressed his belief that the Opposition coalition, INDIA, will assume power next year, resulting in PM Modi not conducting the National Flag hoisting ceremony at the Red Fort.

In his latest Independence Day address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi painted a positive image of a rejuvenated India under his leadership on the global stage. Speaking with assurance in his final speech before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he expressed his confidence in addressing the public from the Red Fort again next year. Alongside this, he criticized the opposition for matters related to corruption, dynastic politics, and appeasement.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced a initiative known as the Vishwakarma Yojana. This extensive program, with a budget ranging from ₹13,000 crore to ₹15,000 crore, aims to enhance livelihood prospects for individuals practicing conventional crafts such as carpentry, masonry, and goldsmithing.

Geared primarily towards aiding those in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) segment, the scheme is set to commence on September 17, coinciding with Vishwakarma Jayanti.

