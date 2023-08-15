‘How will India become Vishwaguru if…,’ asks Arvind Kejriwal amid Manipur, Haryana violence2 min read 15 Aug 2023, 01:55 PM IST
Delhi CM questions who benefits from conflicts in Manipur and Haryana, while PM Modi emphasizes unity in Independence Day speeches.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in his Independence Day speech on Tuesday asked who is benefitting from the clashes in Manipur or Haryana and how India will become Vishwaguru if such conflicts continue.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message