Mission 2047: How to bring Indian women into the workforce2 min read . Updated: 15 Aug 2022, 02:25 AM IST
Fewer than one in five Indian women are in the labour force. Four out of five are neither working nor looking for work.
India has one of the world’s lowest female labour force participation rates (LFPR). This means the productive potential of half of the population goes unutilized. On Independence Day, Mint explains what India can do to bring more women into the labour force.