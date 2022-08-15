Mission 2047: How to bring Indian women into the workforce

Research and experience highlight that when women have money, they spend it on the well-being of their families. From Brazil’s Bolsa Familia to the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan package for women with Jan Dhan accounts, policymakers have tried to reap the benefits of putting money in women’s hands. One way to do this is to ensure that more women have jobs, higher wages, and equal pay. If we improve women’s labour force participation, not only do we harness the massive productive potential of half of the population, but their earnings will yield enormous dividends for the future of the country and economy.