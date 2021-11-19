How Xi Jinping is rewriting China’s history to put himself at the center

As leader, Mr. Xi has invoked Maoist rhetoric and tried to tamp criticism of Mao’s dictatorial ways, portraying his years in power as a vital and inseparable part of China’s success story. As such, the new resolution emphasizes the party’s view that Mao “charted the correct course for securing victory in the new-democratic revolution." By embracing Mao, Mr. Xi appears to be trying to guard against the formation of ideological fault lines that could compromise the governing party.